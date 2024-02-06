Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Kroger stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.