SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,909. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.