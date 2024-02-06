SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 75,053 shares.The stock last traded at $56.21 and had previously closed at $55.99.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $656.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

