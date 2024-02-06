SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,861. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.