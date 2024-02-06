SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 69,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 124,508 shares.The stock last traded at $30.61 and had previously closed at $30.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

