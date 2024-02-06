Spinnaker Trust Takes $220,000 Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

