Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,537 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $190,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.5 %

BX opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.