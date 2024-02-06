Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

