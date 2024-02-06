Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7,644.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $89.89.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

