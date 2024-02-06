Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEU opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

