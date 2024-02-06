Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

