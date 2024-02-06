Spire Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $456.73 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.98.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

