Spire Wealth Management Has $3.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 173,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,190 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

