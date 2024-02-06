Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VBR opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

