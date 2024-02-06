Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,713 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MTUM opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.