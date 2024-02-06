Spire Wealth Management Sells 188 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

