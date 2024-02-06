Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,965 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Shopify by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

