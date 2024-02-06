Spire Wealth Management Sells 41,669 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,669 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.20% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 439.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 187,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 153,056 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,225,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

