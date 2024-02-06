Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE SPOT traded up $18.98 on Tuesday, reaching $242.23. 3,801,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $248.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.58.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

