Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $248.67 and last traded at $244.02, with a volume of 2559771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.25.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.97.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

