Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock worth $4,116,078. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $2,055,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

