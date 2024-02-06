Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SMP opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

