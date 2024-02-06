Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. 1,759,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

