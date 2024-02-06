Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Starbucks worth $897,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $12,572,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. 1,470,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,356. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

