Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Status has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $145.21 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,238.26 or 1.00074658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00201808 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03704128 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,197,917.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

