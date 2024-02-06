Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Catalent by 118.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

