Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 1,378,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,034. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.