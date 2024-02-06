Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,530 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

