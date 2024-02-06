Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,362 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

