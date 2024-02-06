Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $219,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $55.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

