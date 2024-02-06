Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

