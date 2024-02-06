Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $104,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

