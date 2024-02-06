Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

