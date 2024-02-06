Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 6th (AGTI, AJX, AMS, APVO, AVDL, AXSM, BE, BHVN, BMEA, CETX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 6th:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Get Agiliti Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI). They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD). They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE). They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.