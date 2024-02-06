Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 6th (AGTI, AJX, AMS, APVO, AVDL, AXSM, BE, BHVN, BMEA, CETX)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 6th:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI). They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD). They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE). They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.