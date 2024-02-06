Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Chegg Put Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,546 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average daily volume of 2,099 put options.

Chegg Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chegg by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

