Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 47,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 24,589 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 4,605,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth about $306,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

