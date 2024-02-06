StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.84 on Friday. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
