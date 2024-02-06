StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.84 on Friday. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

