StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.43 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
