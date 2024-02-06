StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.43 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.