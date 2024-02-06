StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
CSTR opened at $17.43 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
