StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

