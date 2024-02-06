StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

KTCC stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

