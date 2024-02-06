StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.