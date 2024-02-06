StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NERV opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
