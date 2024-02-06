StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $621,096.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

