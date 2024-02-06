StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
GLMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $621,096.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
