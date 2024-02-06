StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
