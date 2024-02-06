StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

