StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 78.0 %

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.10 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

