StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- How to Invest in Esports
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.