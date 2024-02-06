StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

