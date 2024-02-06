StockNews.com Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

