StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

GFI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

