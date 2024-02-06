StockNews.com Lowers National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

NFG opened at $45.69 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

