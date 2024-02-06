StockNews.com Lowers National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.4 %
NFG opened at $45.69 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
Featured Articles
