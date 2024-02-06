StockNews.com Upgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
DLH Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.28.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DLH
- Trading Halts Explained
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.