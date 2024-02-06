StockNews.com Upgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DLH Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.28. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

